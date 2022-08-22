Riesel at Blooming Grove
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Lion Stadium
Records: Riesel was 7-5 in 2021. Blooming Grove was 6-4.
Players to Watch: Riesel: RB/LB Mason Heath, OL/DL Kolt Dieterich, WR/DB Santana Cisneros, OL/DL Hudson Glenn. Blooming Grove: TE/LB Trent Nicholson, OL/DL Kian Long, OL/DL Andrew Melton, WR/DB Emmanuel Rosas.
Update: Riesel won the last meeting between the two schools seven years ago, a wild 56-50 affair at Riesel in 2015. The Lions routed Riesel the year before, 67-21. Expectations are high in Blooming Grove entering this season after 13 wins and back-to-back playoff appearances the last two seasons. Second-year head coach Jeremy Gantt’s Lions looked sharp in last week’s scrimmage, scoring three times in the live quarter. Kelton Bell and Timothy Hamilton both scored on the ground, while Noah Hutchinson added a long touchdown reception in the final tune-up before the regular season. Last season, Bell had more than 1,000 yards of total offense to go along with his 13 touchdowns. On defense, Trent Nicholson returns to lead the squad after recording more than 100 tackles. With a strong senior class last season, Riesel went three rounds deep in the 3A DII playoffs before being eliminated by eventual state champion Franklin.
This year, Riesel drops down to 2A Division I. Second-year head coach Tyler Crow will look to his offensive line to lead the way as the Indians return all five starters upfront, including Kolt Dieterich (6-6, 275) and Michael Stroud (6-3, 275). Riesel’s size should be a good test for Blooming Grove’s experienced offensive and defensive lines.
