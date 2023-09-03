Mildred vs Kerens
7:00 pm
Asby Field, Mildred
Records Class 2A Div I Kerens 1-1, 0-0 in District 7-2A DI, Class 3A Div II Mildred 2-0, 0-0 in District 7-3A DII,
Players to watch: Mildred: QB/WR/LB Austin Wing, RB/LB Justin Ovalle, WR/DB Payton Durham OL/DL Ezra Garcia; Kerens: QB Lane Lynch, RB/LB Nehemiah Massey, WR/DB Matthew Rickard, OL/DL David Limon
Roughly fifteen miles separate Mildred and Kerens. Many of the players are friends having competed against each other since they were kids creating a rivalry that has existed for years. This year, the Eagles host the Bobcats on homecoming in a dangerous matchup for both schools.
Last year, the Eagles won 45-35 in Kerens but the Bobcats scored all 35 points in the second half putting the Eagles in a dogfight. The Eagles have won the last five games in the series going back to 2018. Both teams are good and expect to compete for the playoffs this season.
This year’s matchup will be a story of contrasting styles. The Eagles can hit big plays but are more methodical, relying on their ground game on offense and their aggressive defense to wear down the opposing teams. The Bobcats rely on their big play threat and can score in bunches but have struggled on defense.
The Bobcats are dangerous. Just ask Bremond. Last week, Bremond came into A.G. Godley Field ranked in the top 5 in the state and came away with a loss in a back-and-forth affair where the Bobcats came up big at the end on both sides of the ball to hang onto a 27-26 victory. The Bobcats have weapons that can score at any time in Nehemiah Massey and Muziq Gunnell. Ryan Priddy and Matthew Rickard are consistent weapons for quarterback Lane Lynch and must be always accounted for.
The Eagles are coming off a 35-12 victory over the Cayuga Wildcats that saw the Eagles ride their dominant defense to wear down the Wildcats, pulling away in the second half. The Eagles utilize a power running game with Gabe Irvine and Javon Jefferson at tailbacks while both quarterbacks, Austin Wing and Caleb Hallmark are good runners, and the Eagles will go with the hot hand.
The Eagles are not without weapons at the receiver position. Payton Durham, Ashton Moore, and Ashton Frye are big-play threats and Brennan Moore is emerging as a solid weapon from the tight end position for the Eagles.
One matchup to watch will be the Kerens skill players versus the Eagle defense. The Eagle defense has scored four touchdowns this season on interceptions and will be the most physical team that the Bobcats have faced so far. However, if Massey and Gunnell along with the quick-hitting Bobcat passing game can keep the Eagles honest and hit a few big plays, the Bobcats may find themselves in the mix just like they did against Bremond. The Bobcats cannot afford to come out flat against the Eagles. If they come out flat on offense like they did against Wortham, they may find themselves on the bad side of a blowout.
It is always hard to predict a rivalry game as both teams will take their best shot at the other. On paper, Mildred looks to have the advantage, but Kerens has already shown to be dangerous in the David role to take down the Goliath. Coach Callahan and Patton will have their teams prepared and ready to go.
This game should be a fun one to watch and another memorable game in this rivalry.
