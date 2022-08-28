Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.