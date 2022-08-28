Cayuga at Mildred
7 p.m. Friday
At Asby Field
2022 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 1-0, 0-0 in District 7-3A, Class 2A Div I Cayuga 1-0, 0-0 in District 7-2A
Players to watch: Mildred: DB Antonio Tipton, RB/LB Gabe Irvine, RB/LB Michael York, OL/DL Brennan Moore; Cayuga: Ath Chase Hearrell, RB Shiloh Peckham, OL/DL Brayden Collum
Update: The Mildred Eagles are coming off a 34-30 victory over Dallas Life Oak Cliff, and move forward in the season to host the Cayuga Wildcats. The Wildcats cross the Trinity River with a 1-0 record after defeating Cushing 32-7 in the season opener. The Wildcats always play the Eagles tough, however, the Eagles have won the last two meetings, including a shutout of the Wildcats last season, 14-0.
Offensively, the Eagles looked solid in the win against Dallas Life with 344 yards rushing including 222 yards by Ethan Frye while throwing for 119 yards. Defensively, the Eagles made some errors allowing big plays early in the game but played better as the game went on and made big stops when needed. Ashton Frye and Justin Ovalle paced the Eagles with 11 tackles each with Antonio Tipton coming up with 10 tackles.
The Wildcats are led by Chase Hearrell and Shiloh Peckham at the skill positions and have a veteran offensive line. Bo Barrett led the Wildcats with two rushing touchdowns in the victory over Cushing. Freshman quarterback Gunner Douglass scored on a 15-yard touchdown run.
The matchup is winnable for the Eagles but should be a good test as the Wildcats were predicted to make the playoffs. The Eagles will be looking to take another step forward, and to reduce the errors on defense and continue their physical play on offense.
