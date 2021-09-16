Italy at Mildred
7:30 pm Friday
Asby Field, Mildred
2021 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 2-1, 0-0 in District 7-3A, Class 2A Div I Italy 2-1, 0-0 in District 8-2A
Players to watch: Mildred: OL/DL Haydin Thomas, WR/DB Nick Carrizales RB Ethan Frye; Italy: RB Jaiden Barr, WR/DB Jalyn Wallace, OL/DL Bryce Ballard
The Mildred Eagles host the Italy Gladiators in a tough matchup this week. The Eagles are coming off a 20-7 win over the Kerens Bobcats that saw the Eagles go up early then hold on for the victory. The Eagles have forced 8 turnovers in the last two games and will need to continue to play great defense against the Gladiators.
Offensively, the Eagles have been hit or miss this season. They have looked good at times while struggling to move the ball at others. Penalties and negative plays have killed drives and the Eagles have yet to put together two solid halves together. The Eagles have plenty of talent and if they can put it together with their defense have a chance to be competitive against Craig Horn’s squad.
The Eagles are led by quarterback Jake Callahan who threw for 256 yards throwing and rushing for a touchdown against Kerens. Ethan Frye is the Eagles leading rusher rushing for 153 yards and a touchdown.
The Gladiators are coming off a 45-14 win against the Rice Bulldogs. The Gladiators used a balanced offensive attack passing for 161 yards while running for 154 yards in the victory. The Gladiators also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. The Gladiators are not perfect on the year, falling against Chilton the previous week. They should be solid and expect to compete for the district title again this year.
Overall, this week’s matchup with be daunting for the Eagles, but the Eagles have the talent and the defense to make it competitive. They will need to play a complete game, but this will be a good test for the Eagles.
