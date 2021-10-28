Mildred Eagles at. Edgewood Bulldogs
7:30 pm Friday
I.T. James Memorial Stadium, Edgewood
2021 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 3-5, 1-3 in District 7-3A, Class 3A Div II Edgewood 6-3, 4-1 in District 7-3A
Players to watch: Mildred: RB/DB Ethan Frye, OL/DL Skylar Hill, WR/DB Austin Wing; Edgewood: QB Hayden Wilcoxson, RB/LB Noah Boone, WR Lukas Grace
The Mildred Eagle travel to Edgewood to face the Edgewood Bulldogs in a district matchup this week. This is the final game of the regular season for the Bulldogs, who have clinched second-place and will enter the 3A DII playoffs as a No. 2 seed.
The Bulldogs have the best defense in the district by points allowed, having only given up 94 points in district play for an average of 15.67 points per game. The Bulldogs have lost to only district champ Palmer in district and are coming off a 61-0 victory over Rice.
The Eagles are coming off a much needed bye week having lost in overtime the week before against Rice. The Eagles are currently in fifth place in district and need help to make the playoffs.
They need to beat Edgewood Friday and beat Scurry-Rosser at home on the final night of he regular season, and Rice, which is in fourth place, would have to lose to Scurry-Rosser on Friday and lose to Blooming Grove in the regular season final on Nov. 5.
Frye turned in another good outing for the Eagles against Rice, rushing for 131 yards scoring two touchdowns. Frye now has three games with rushing yards of 130 yards or more.
The Eagle defense has been solid all season, averaging two forced turnovers per game while the offense has played better the past three games. Jake Callahan, leading the offense at quarterback, has thrown for 920 yards so far this season with two games left.
The Eagles have been inconsistent this season on offense and will need to play their best game to beat the Bulldogs.
Mildred faces a tough opponent this week, and to have a shot, the Eagles will need to take advantage of any Bulldog mistakes and play clean. This has the potential of a letdown game for the Bulldogs as they have wrapped up a playoff spot where a victory for the Eagles would greatly help their chances to make the playoffs.
