Mildred At Palmer
7:30 p.m., Friday
At Bulldog Stadium,
Records: Class 3A DII Mildred 2-3, 0-1 in District 7-3A. Class 3A DII Palmer 4-1, 0-1 in District 7-3A
Players to Watch: Mildred: WR/DB Cody Hayes, WR/DB Sammy Bustos, FB/LB Wes Ewing, OL/DL Austin Carrigan ; Palmer: QB Julian Villasenor, RB/LB Bralen Lopez, WR/DB Arturo Gonzales.
Update: The opening weekend in District 7-3A was as crazy as expected. This district was expected to be a dogfight with most of the teams having a legitimate shot to make the playoffs. Both Mildred and Palmer found themselves on the losing end of games they expected to win. Mildred turned in another outstanding game on defense in their loss to Blooming Grove forcing four turnovers. However, Blooming Grove was able to score on special teams and on defense while the Eagles again struggled to finish drives and failed to capitalize on opportunities.
On paper, it appears the Eagles dominated their game against the Blooming Grove Lions. The Eagles had twice as many first downs, had the ball for nearly twice as long (28 minutes to 16 minutes), and outgained the Lions both rushing and passing. The Eagles forced four turnovers but also gave up four turnovers. The Eagles have struggled finishing drives all season long. The Eagles drove deep into Lion territory multiple times including to the Lion 1 yard line before stalling out.
Palmer's Bulldogs were the consensus favorite to win the district and they were a 40-point favorite over Rice, but found themselves in a slugfest with the Rice Bulldogs who went body shot for body shot with Palmer and ended up putting Palmer away in Overtime.
The Bulldogs are led by senior quarterback Julian Villasenor who has 957 yards passing through the first 5 games with 13 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He left the Rice game with an injury last week with an injury.
Bralen Lopez is the Bulldogs leading rusher and one of their top receiver. Senior receiver, Arturo Gonzales, is also a major threat.
The Bulldogs went undefeated last year in the district and were expected to run roughshod through district this year. It will be interesting how they react and how the rest of the district reacts to the Bulldogs losing their sense of invincibility.
The Eagles are one of those teams that others should be wary about. If they can figure out how to finish drives and start clicking on all cylinders on offense, they will be dangerous. They are solid on defense on all levels and are athletic on offense. The Eagles have been known the last few years for having this explosive offense being able to score at any time. They have looked good at times but have not been able to put it all together so far this season.
The Bulldogs should be favored this week, but the storyline appears more interesting. Will the Bulldogs have a hangover after suffering their first district loss in a year and a half? Will the Eagles finally put it together on offense? Questions abound and await to be answered Friday night in Palmer.
