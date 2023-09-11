Mildred vs Carlisle
7:00 pm
Asby Field, Mildred
2023 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 2-1, 0-0 in District 7-3A DII, Class 2A Div II Price-Carlisle 1-2, 0-0
Players to watch: Mildred: WR/FS Ashton Frye, QB/LB Caleb Hallmark, WR/DE Matt Tamez OL/DL Blake Pair; Carlisle: SB/FS Clayton Hart, RB Erik Garza, QB Fernando Espinoza
Update: The Mildred Eagles are looking to get back on track after suffering their first loss of the season last week in a 28-27 loss to Kerens. The Bobcats had a great game plan to start the game and jumped out to a 28-14 lead by halftime. The Eagle defense made adjustments and shut down the Bobcats in the second half, but came up just short in their comeback attempt.
This week, the Eagles face another tough team, the Price-Carlisle Indians. This is the second time the Eagles have faced the Indians. Last season, the Indians topped the Eagles 50-30 in Price on their way to an 11-2 season and a deep playoff run. This is a new season and neither of the teams are the same as last season. The Indians are 1-2 and have already matched their loss total from last season. The Indians have a new coach in Conner Sharp. Offensively, they have not been the juggernaut they were last season. The Indians have losses to Troup and Arp, who are both solid teams that expect to make the playoffs. Clayton Hart had a solid game in the loss to Troup rushing for 141 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown while catching seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles will be looking to keep their momentum. The Eagles have been playing great defense all season with the exception of the first half against Kerens. At halftime, they made adjustments and held Kerens to less than 40 yards of total offense for the second half. They have the potential to be dominant. Austin Wing and Gabe Irvine have been weapons for the Eagles on both sides of the ball. Irvine in this last game against Kerens had 20 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown while recording 11 tackles, 4 QB pressures, and an interception on defense. Weapons abound for Wing to throw the ball to in Ashton Moore, Matt Tamez, Payton Durham, and Ashton Frye and they can play havoc with matchups for defense.
2023 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 2-1, 0-0 in District 7-3A DII, Class 2A Div II Price-Carlisle 1-2, 0-0
Players to watch: Mildred: WR/FS Ashton Frye, QB/LB Caleb Hallmark, WR/DE Matt Tamez OL/DL Blake Pair; Carlisle: SB/FS Clayton Hart, RB Erik Garza, QB Fernando Espinoza
Update: The Mildred Eagles are looking to get back on track after suffering their first loss of the season last week in a 28-27 loss to Kerens. The Bobcats had a great game plan to start the game and jumped out to a 28-14 lead by halftime. The Eagle defense made adjustments and shut down the Bobcats in the second half, but came up just short in their comeback attempt.
This week, the Eagles face another tough team, the Price-Carlisle Indians. This is the second time the Eagles have faced the Indians. Last season, the Indians topped the Eagles 50-30 in Price on their way to an 11-2 season and a deep playoff run. This is a new season and neither of the teams are the same as last season. The Indians are 1-2 and have already matched their loss total from last season. The Indians have a new coach in Conner Sharp. Offensively, they have not been the juggernaut they were last season. The Indians have losses to Troup and Arp, who are both solid teams that expect to make the playoffs. Clayton Hart had a solid game in the loss to Troup rushing for 141 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown while catching seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles will be looking to keep their momentum. The Eagles have been playing great defense all season with the exception of the first half against Kerens. At halftime, they made adjustments and held Kerens to less than 40 yards of total offense for the second half. They have the potential to be dominant. Austin Wing and Gabe Irvine have been weapons for the Eagles on both sides of the ball. Irvine in this last game against Kerens had 20 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown while recording 11 tackles, 4 QB pressures, and an interception on defense. Weapons abound for Wing to throw the ball to in Ashton Moore, Matt Tamez, Payton Durham, and Ashton Frye and they can play havoc with matchups for defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.