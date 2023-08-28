7 pm
Scarborough Stadium, Cayuga
2023 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 1-0, 0-0 in District 7-3A DII, Cayuga 0-1, 0-0 in District 7-3A DI.
Players to watch: Mildred: QB Caleb Hallmark, RB/LB Javon Jefferson, WR/DB Ashton Moore OL/DL Tyler Wallace; Cayuga: QB Gunnar Douglas, RB Whit Jenkins RB/LB Jakobe Brown
The Mildred Eagles travel this week across the Trinity River to face off against the Cayuga Wildcats. The Eagles are coming off a 48-0 beat down of the Life Oak Cliff Lions.
Cayuga lost its opener last week against Cushing by a score of 20-12. The Wildcats returned 16 lettermen and all but one starter from a team that was 9-2 for the season and 6-0 in the district. The only team they lost to in the regular season last year was Mildred.
Brown led the Wildcats last week with 121 yards rushing and scored both Wildcat touchdowns. Shiloh Peckam had 75 total yards including 59 yards rushing and all 16 of the Wildcats’ passing yards.
This game will be a contrast in style for the Eagles, whereas Life Oak Cliff liked the throw the ball, the Wildcats play smashmouth football.
The Eagles like to run the ball as well, utilizing Gabe Irvine and Javon Jefferson in a power running game, then throwing to their athletes like Austin Wing, Ashton Moore, Ashton Frye, and Brennan Moore.
The strength of the Eagles resides in their defense. Last week, not only did the Eagles pitch a shutout, but they scored three touchdowns on defense on three interceptions and had a fumble recovery. The Eagles are athletic and aggressive.
This game will be a good test and gauge for the Eagles. Cayuga is talented and expects to compete for their district title again this season.
