Blooming Grove at Mildred
(Mildred version)
7:30 p.m., Friday
At Asby Field,
Records: Class 3A DII Mildred 2-2, 0-0 in District 7-3A. Class 3A DII Blooming Grove 2-2, 0-0 in District 7-3A
Players to Watch: Mildred: QB/DB Daniel Ayers, RB/LB Bishop Harris, K Arianna Neasom, OL/LB Kain Holliman.
Last Week: Mildred lost to Italy, 42-6. BG lost to Kemp 20-12.
Update: The Mildred Eagles host the Blooming Grove Lions in a cross-county rivalry game to open district play Friday night in Mildred. Both teams have playoff aspirations and are looking to start district play on the right foot.
The Lions started the season hot beating Eustace and Kerens before faltering against West and Kemp.
The Lions are led defensively by sophomore Trent Nicholson who has been a force through the first 4 games with 67 tackles averaging 16.8 tackles per game this season. Quarterback Kelton Bell has plenty of weapons at his disposal in running back Bubba Beacom and receivers Joshua Glasco and Justice Revill.
For the Eagles, nothing has come easy this season. The Eagles have been known for their high flying offense the past few seasons, but this year they have struggled with injuries and putting together a full game. Overall, their defense has played well, despite getting worn down at times. The offense has huge potential but has struggled with finishing drives.
The Eagles are led by quarterback Daniel Ayers who has been solid running and throwing the ball. Sammy Bustos has been solid at receiver and punter. Bishop Harris has faced tough resistance with a bullseye on his back the entire season. He is the Eagles' most dangerous weapon and who teams key. The Eagles are hoping to get Cody Hayes back from injury who is a leader on both sides of the ball.
On Defense, linemen Tyrone Williams and Braylon Venables have been solid while Austin Wing has been a nice find, earning his way to starting linebacker as a freshman.
Blooming Grove and Mildred have an old rivalry going back generations. The kids play each other in all sports from peewee on up through high school. They know each other. For many, their parents and grandparents played against each other. Rivalries like this are part of what makes Texas High School Football great. The Eagles have dominated the series 12-2 since 2004. The Lions have made the series closer in the last few years with the Eagles leading 3-2 in the past 5 years.
This game has the makings of a good one to watch with it being a rivalry game between two teams with playoff aspirations. This is the first district game so whoever wins will have a leg up to make the playoffs. This one should be fun.
