Dallas Gateway at Mildred
7:30 p.m., Friday
At Asby Field,
Records: Class 3A DII Mildred 2-4, 0-2 in District 7-3A. Class 3A DII Dallas Gateway 3-2, 0-1 in District 7-3A
Players to Watch: Mildred: QB/DB Daniel Ayers, RB/LB Ian Stewart, OL/DL Elijah Stanford, WR/LB Jordyn Jones Dallas Gateway: DT Kourtney Ellis, WR Jaylin Patterson, QB Datravon Lake
Update:The Mildred Eagles host the Dallas Gateway Charter Academy Gators for Homecoming Friday night in Mildred. Both teams are coming off losses but with this district, everyone still has a chance to make the playoffs.
The Eagles are coming off a tough loss to the Palmer Bulldogs. Daniel Ayers looked solid for the Eagles scoring twice running the ball while passing for nearly 200 yards, but mistakes, three fumbles, and an interception in the end zone doomed the Eagles. Cody Hayes and Sammy Bustos had good nights catching the ball. The Eagles have been forced to play younger players that are growing into their position. Austin Wing and Ian Stewart in particular have been standouts as younger players. The Eagles have talent despite the rough game and should be expected to win for homecoming.
Gateway is coming off a 50-13 thrashing by Rice. Gateway has already shown improvement from last year by going 3-2 in non-district play. The Gators are led by quarterback Datravon Lake and running back Keylon Johnson.
