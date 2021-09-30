Palmer at Mildred
7:30 pm Friday
Asby Field, Mildred
Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 2-3, 0-1 in District 7-3A, Class 3A Div II Palmer 2-1, 1-0 in District 7-3A
Players to watch: Mildred: OL/DL Kolten Chapman, WR/DB Ashton Moore, TE/DL Micah Owen; Palmer: RB/LB Bralen Lopez, QB Elijah Hernandez, RB/LB Jacob Berumen
Update: The Mildred Eagles host the Palmer Bulldogs in a district battle this Friday. The Eagles are coming off a 21-12 loss to Blooming Grove that saw the Eagles make a late comeback but falling short. The Mildred defense looked great in the loss holding the Lions to half of their average points scored per game this season. The Lions didn’t score until 7 seconds were left in the first half and were unable to move the ball with any kind of consistency throughout the game.
The Eagle offense struggled to move the ball for much of the game but looked better as the game went on. Mildred was able to get the passing game going in the 4th quarter which opened lanes for Ethan Frye and the ground game.
The Palmer Bulldogs have had an abbreviated season so far due to issues with COVID having only played three games so far. The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-16 drubbing of Rice. The Bulldogs are led by senior quarterback Elijah Hernandez who threw for 4 touchdowns last week again Rice but has been plagued by the turnover bug having thrown 5 interceptions on the season. Junior Bralen Lopez leads the Bulldog rushing attack having averaged 100 yards per game this season.
The Bulldogs and Eagles share a single common opponent to this point in Groesbeck. The Eagles lost 57-14 in the season opener while the Bulldogs lost 47-7.
Overall, the Eagles will need to play clean. The defense has looked outstanding, but the offense has not put together a complete performance so far this season. The Bulldogs on the other hand are good but are not the juggernaut they were in years past. These Bulldogs are beatable this season, but the Eagles will need to play a complete game on both sides of the ball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.