Edgewood at Mildred
7:30 p.m., Friday
Asby Field,
Records: Class 3A DII Edgewood 5-4, 3-2 in District 7-3A. Class 3A DII Mildred 3-5, 1-3 in District 7-3A
Players to Watch: Mildred: QB/DB Daniel Ayers, RB Ian Stewart, WR/DB Gage St.Clair, OL/DL Logan Hancock; Edgewood: QB Hayden Wilcoxson, RB Allan Sherman, TE Hudson Tyner
Update: District play is starting to wind down, but the results are anything but wound up. Mildred hosts Edgewood this week. Mildred started out this season expecting to make the playoffs and despite being currently in sixth place out of the seven teams, their fate is still in their hands. All they have to do is win.
Edgewood currently holds down fourth place in the district, but this is their last game. Their bye week is next week. If Mildred wins this week then beats Scurry-Rosser next week, they will leapfrog the Bulldogs.
The Eagles are coming off a much-needed bye week and were defeated the week before 52-42 by Rice. The Eagles were able to find ways to score and keep up with the grinding rushing attack of Rice.
Edgewood is coming off a 27-24 victory over Rice that saw them score the go-ahead touchdown with 36 seconds left in the game. They have a fairly balanced attack led by quarterback Hayden Wilcoxson who is one of their leading rushers in addition to passing the ball. Hudson Tyner plays tight end but will line up at wide receiver and is a major threat receiving.
Rice found some success throwing the ball against Edgewood despite rarely throwing the ball normally. The Eagles, led by quarterback Daniel Ayers favors a pass-heavy attack. Ayers has a bevy of targets including Sammy Bustos, Gage St. Clair, and Cody Hayes.
The Eagles have been forced to play several younger players and have found some gems. Austin Wing seems to always be around the ball or making tackles at the linebacker position while Ian Stewart has been coming along at running back and returning kickoffs. Stewart had 228 yards of kick returns against Rice including a return of 76 yards and a touchdown and another of 69 yards which set up an Eagle touchdown.
The Eagle defense has had mixed results this season. They have had games where they have given up a ton of points while others where they have shut teams out. Logan Hancock has quietly put up a great season on the defensive line.
These teams should be fairly evenly matched and control their destiny. They will be hungry to win and should be a great game.
