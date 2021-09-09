Kerens at Mildred
7:30 pm Thursday, September 10
Asby Field, Mildred
2021 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 1-1, 0-0 in District 7-3A, Class 2A Div I Kerens 1-1, 0-0 in District 8-2A
Players to watch: Mildred: FB/LB Jordyn Jones, OL/DL Skylar Hill, RB/LB Michael York; Kerens: QB Braden May, RB Mykel Lattimore, OL/DL Patrick Crabtree.
The Mildred Eagles host their rivals from the east side of Richland Chambers Lake, the Kerens Bobcats, this week. Rivalry games are part of what makes Texas High School football special. It brings communities together to support their teams and earn bragging rights.
The Eagles are coming off a 14-0 win over the Cayuga Wildcats that saw the Eagles dominate on the defensive side of the ball, forcing six turnovers while struggling on the offensive side of the ball. The Eagles scored on their first drive of the game and the last drive of the game. In between, penalties and negative plays marred the Eagles' attack.
The Bobcats are coming off of a 51-6 loss to Blooming Grove. Lane Lynch gave the Bobcats life after coming into the game late against Blooming Grove and promptly threw a 78-yard touchdown to AJ Stevens.
Mildred and Kerens are rivals in every sense of the word. They are close geographically and have played each other for years. The rivalry has played out for so long, often the boy’s parents and grandparents played against each other.
These games are normally great and entertaining to watch. Last year, the Eagles came out on top in winning an 8-7 contest, scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes of the game. Since renewing the rivalry in 2014, the Eagles lead the series 5-2 and have won three out of the last four games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.