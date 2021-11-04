Mildred Eagles hosts Scurry-Rosser Wildcats
7:30 pm Friday
At Asby Field, Mildred
2021 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 3-6, 1-4 in District 7-3A, Class 3A Div II Scurry-Rosser 4-5, 2-3 in District 7-3A
Players to watch: Mildred: RB/DB Ethan Frye, OL/DL Breylon Vanibuls, WR/DB Cody Hayes; Scurry-Rosser: QB Tanner Vaughan, RB De’Shawn Wren, RB Ralph Miller
This week is the final week of the season and this season in District 7-3A has been a dogfight. Currently, Scurry-Rosser, Rice, and Mildred are all in the running to earn the fourth spot in the playoffs.
Scurry is currently in fourth place and appears to be on the inside track. The Wildcats lost their first three games in the district before winning their last two games against Gateway and Rice.
Mildred beat Gateway, but lost a heartbreaker to Rice in overtime and needs to beat Scurry-Rosser this week and for Rice to lose to force a tie.
Rice has been in freefall since the Mildred game, being shut out the last two weeks to Edgewood and Scurry-Rosser.
The Eagles are coming off a 35-12 loss to Edgewood. The Eagles played well forcing four turnovers but were unable to capitalize on the Edgewood mistakes. Edgewood beat Scurry-Rosser 50-36 earlier in the season.
The Eagles and Wildcats have given up nearly the same amount of points in district play, however, the Wildcats have scored 84 more points in district play and have scored 98 points in the last two games.
The Wildcats are led by quarterback Tanner Vaughan. Vaughan threw for 128 yards while throwing for 4 touchdowns against Rice. De’Shawn Wren rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles are led by quarterback Jake Callahan who has thrown for over 1000 yards on the season. The Eagles' leading rusher is Ethan Frye who has rushed for 760 yards with 5 touchdowns.
The Eagle offense is talented but inconsistent. Callahan has talented targets in Cody Hayes, Austin Wing, and Nick Carrizales. Payton Durham is a talented change of pace used with the hard-running Frye.
The Eagle defense has been the surprise of the season averaging over two turnovers forced per game. The Eagle defense was something that Coach Dalton made an emphasis on this year. The Eagle defense has given up 51 fewer points than last where they were at this point last year in district play.
The Eagles have had mixed results, but they have made strides. The Eagles are young, starting multiple freshmen and sophomores in key positions. Coach Dalton made a point last week saying that the Eagles have 16 players who don’t have their driver’s licenses yet.
A victory this week against the Wildcats, even if it works out that the Eagles don’t make the playoffs, will be big for the program. The Eagles have a puncher’s chance. The Wildcats have a better offense, but before shutting out Rice and Gateway, the Wildcat defense was giving up 35 points per game and the Eagle defense has shown they can shut teams down and force turnovers with alacrity.
Overall, this has the chance to be a good game with both teams having something to play for and the teams should match up well together.
