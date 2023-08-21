Mildred at Dallas Life Oak Cliff
7 p.m. Thursday
Life Stadium, Dallas
2022 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 4-5, 1-3 in District 7-3A DII, Life Oak Cliff 3-7, 3-5 in District 7-3A DI.
Players to watch: Mildred: QB/WR/DB Austin Wing, RB/LB Gabe Irvine, TE/DE Brennan Moore OL/DL Marc Pineda; Life Oak Cliff MBL/WR Tocorren Russell, RB, Brayden Fucuals.
Update: Football is back and the Eagles are ready to start the season as they travel to Dallas to face off against the Life Oak Cliff Lions. The Eagles and Lions are opening the season against each other for the second season in a row with the Eagles coming out on top last season 34-30 in Mildred.
The Eagles are coming off of their scrimmages against Venus and Edgewood looking good on both sides of the ball. The Eagles had questions to be answered in the offseason including finding replacements at quarterback and running back.
At running back, the Eagles have found a replacement in Gabe Irvine who has shown to be a big, bruising runner so far. The Eagles still have a quarterback battle between Caleb Hallmark and Austin Wing and both players will see time at the position. Hallmark is a sophomore and the Eagles will try to get him experience and give him room to grow.
Last year’s game proved to be an entertaining back-and-forth affair with the Eagles coming out on top. The teams have contrasting styles with the Lions wanting to spread out and throw the ball around while the Eagles use a run-first philosophy.
The Eagle defense has been good through the preseason and could be the key to the game. The Eagles have the talent and aggression to shut down the Lions' passing attack.
