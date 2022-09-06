Mildred at Kerens
7 pm Thursday
At A.G. Godley Field, Kerens
2022 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 2-0, 0-0 in District 7-3A, Class 2A Div I Kerens 0-2, 0-0 in District 7-2A
Players to watch: Mildred: WR/DB Ashton Moore, RB/DB Payton Durham, RB/DB Ian Stewart, OL/DL Mason Thompson; Kerens: RB/LB Nehemiah Massey, LB Braden May, WR/DB Muziq Gunnell, OL/DL Patrick Crabtree
Update: The Mildred Eagles cross Richland Chambers Lake this week to face off against the rival Kerens Bobcats. The Eagles are coming off a 25-6 victory over the Cayuga Wildcats while Kerens is coming off a 57-14 loss to the Bremond Tigers.
The Eagles rushed for over 300 yards in each of their first two games including 322 yards against Cayuga, and had two runners with over 100 yards rushing in the victory over the Wildcats. Ethan Frye rushed for 118 yards while Gabe Irvine rushed for 104 yards.
The Eagle defense was outstanding in the victory giving up zero passing yards with two interceptions while the vaunted Cayuga rushing attack was held to less than 200 yards. Austin Wing was a standout on defense with 19 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown. Justin Ovalle had 17 tackles. Ashton Frye, Gabe Irvine, and Michael York each had double-digit tackles.
The Bobcats find themselves with an 0-2 record with a grinder of a schedule. Kerens fell in week one to a Wortham squad with its best team in years then fell to perennial powerhouse Bremond last week. The Bobcats had some bright spots in the loss to Bremond including Nehemiah Massey who ran for 100 yards on 13 carries and quarterback Lane Lynch who threw for 81 yards. Muziq Gunnell pitched in with 51 receiving yards on five receptions.
The Eagles have won each of the past three meetings over the Bobcats, but the funny thing with rivalry games is you never know what is going to happen. The Eagles have won five of the past seven meetings by an average of seven points with three of the games decided by one or two points. The Bobcats have talent, especially at the skill positions, and may challenge the Eagle secondary. The Eagles are looking to get better every week and eliminate mistakes.
