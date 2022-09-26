7 pm Friday
at Charles Baldwin Stadium, Cedar Hill
Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 3-1, 0-0 in District 7-3A, Class 3A Div II Arlington Trinity Leadership 1-3, 0-0.
Players to watch: Mildred: WR/DB Payton Durham, RB/DL Michael York, LB Matt Tamez, OL/DL Mason Thompson; Trinity Leadership: QB Matthew Elliot, RB/LB Cory Turner, RB/LB Tayden Gray
Update: The non-district portion of the season is over. District play begins this week for District 7-3A and the Mildred Eagles find themselves with their hottest start in years. The Eagles complete the non-district portion of the season with a 3-1 record having already matched the win totals from the last two seasons. The Eagles are led by senior running back Ethan Frye and quarterback Jake Callahan. Frye leads the team with 732 yards rushing and rushed for over 100 yards in every game this season. Callahan has proved a dual threat passing for 590 yards so far this season while rushing for an additional 105. Ashton Moore, Austin Wing, and Payton Durham are all threats for Callahan at the receiver position.
Both teams are coming off a bye. The previous game for the Eagles was a loss at Price-Carlisle that saw the Eagles struggle early with mistakes spotting Carlisle an early lead before playing them tough the remainder of the game.
The Eagle defense is led by sophomores Ashton Frye and Justin Ovalle along with juniors Austin Wing, Gabe Irvine, and Matt Tamez. The Eagles lack some of the size of other schools but more than makeup with athletism at the skill positions.
The Eagles open district play against the Trinity Leadership Tigers. The Tigers come in with a 1-3 record having lost three consecutive games including losses to perennial power Gunter and Lorena. The Tigers have a talented core of skill players including quarterback Matthew Elliot and running backs Cory Turner and Tayden Gray.
This game will be a good indicator for the Eagles. A win gives them a leg up in the district standings as the Eagles have playoff aspirations. The Eagles have the athletes to match up with the Tigers outside and have the discipline and scheme to bury the Tigers.
