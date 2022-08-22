Dallas Life Oak Cliff at Mildred
7 p.m. Friday
At Asby Field
2021 Records: Mildred 3-5, 1-3 in District 7-3A DII; Dallas Life Oak Cliff 4-6, 1-5 in District 7-3A DI.
Players to watch: Mildred: RB/DB Ethan Frye, OL/DL Braylon Vanibuls, WR/DB Austin Wing, QB Jake Callahan; Dallas Life Oak Cliff Lions: QB Eddrick Jordan, RB/LB Darrell Davis, OL/DL Davonte McCleveland
Update: Coach Callahan brought a hard-nosed mentality to the defense last year and saw immediate improvement.
On the offensive side of the ball, coach Clay Mayo has taken over as offensive coordinator with a new scheme. The Eagles are moving to a flex-bone system similar to Navy and Georgia Tech at the college level, taking advantage of the Eagle's speed at the skill positions.
Backs Ethan Frye, Payton Durham, and Tanner Shaw all look for big roles in the new scheme along with Austin Wing and Justin Ovalle.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles look for continued improvement. The Eagles took a big step forward last year allowing 43 fewer points on the season and 39 fewer points in district play. Justin Ovalle and Austin Wing are forces on defense and younger players Ashton Moore and Ashton Frye look to take on increased roles.
During the preseason, the Eagles scrimmaged Ferris and Venus holding their own against the larger schools including defeating Venus 1-0 in the live quarter of the scrimmage with Ethan Frye scoring the lone touchdown on a five-yard run while the defense stifled the Venus offense.
Speaking with coach Callahan after the Venus scrimmage about where the Eagles stand at the start of the season he said, "We are feeling good. We are relatively healthy which is always good coming out of the scrimmages. I think we are getting better every day.
"We aren't going to be playing our best ball right now, but we are improving every day. We saw improvement in both scrimmages and every day in practice. We are heading in the right direction. We ask a lot of those guys and they are eating it up and we are going to keep feeding it to them."
The Dallas Oak Cliff Lions come in with a new head coach and quarterback. Davonte McCleveland is a two-time team captain and finished last year's campaign with 77 tackles including 17 tackles for losses and a sack. Eddrick Jordan moves into the quarterback role after starting in the secondary last year as a freshman.
