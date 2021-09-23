Mildred Eagles at Blooming Grove
7:30 pm Friday
Lion Stadium, Blooming Grove
2021 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 2-2, 0-0 in District 7-3A, Class 3A Div II Blooming Grove 2-1, 0-0 in District 7-3A
Players to watch: Mildred: OL/DL Skylar Hill, WR/DB Cody Hayes, LB Andrew Smith; Blooming Grove: QB Levi Hopper, RB/LB Jalen Coleman, RB/LB Timmy Hamilton
Update: The Mildred Eagles travel across the county to Blooming Grove to face off against the Lions to open district play Friday night.
The Lions took a huge step forward last year and have continued the trend in 2021. The Lions are coming off a 47-6 victory over Kemp that saw Levi Hopper complete 11 passes for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns. 5 of those completions were to Kelton Bell for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bell also ran for 29 yards. The Lion rushing attack was headed by Jalen Coleman who ran 13 times for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns. Timmy Hamilton pitched in rushing for 11 times for 58 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles are coming off a 50-6 loss to Italy. The Eagles are different this year with an outstanding defense that has forced 10 turnovers over the last three games. When reading those last two sentences, remember the Eagle offense gave Italy the ball inside the 15 yard line twice, had a safety, and had two bad snaps recovered in the end zone for touchdowns all in the first half. Italy could not effectively move the ball, but was able to capitalize on Eagle mistakes. Ethan Frye stepped up for the Eagles rushing for 159 yards, scoring the lone Eagle touchdown. Andrew Smith, Skylar Hill, and Cody Hayes had outstanding games for the defense.
The Lions and Eagles have not faced any common opponents this season. The Lions come in expecting to win. The Eagles are dangerous in that they have plenty of talent on offense, but have yet to put a complete game together while showing the ability to play disruptive defense.
The Eagles must limit mistakes. The Eagles have the athletes to play against Blooming Grove, but cannot afford to dig themselves in a hole with mistakes and turnovers. For the Lions, they need to play clean as well. They do not need to give the Eagles extra chances.
The Lions won the rivalry game last year14-6 and didn't lose a district game on the field. Their only loss was a forfeit to Palmer.
Overall, this is a rivalry game that both teams, both towns want to win and could have playoff implications. Both teams expect to compete for playoff spots. This should be a fun one to watch.
