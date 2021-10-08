Mildred Eagles at Dallas Gateway Charter Academy Gators
7:30 pm Friday
Gateway Field, Dallas
Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 2-4, 0-2 in District 7-3A, Class 3A Div II Gateway 1-4, 0-1 in District 7-3A
Players to watch: Mildred: OL/DL Skylar Hill, WR/DB Nick Carrizales, QB Jake Callahan; Gateway: QB/DB Da Travon Lake, RB/DE Keylon Johnson, RB/LB Kivon Jackson.
Update: The Mildred Eagles travel to Dallas Gateway looking to get back on track as they move forward in district play. The Eagles have been going through a rough patch the last three weeks and are looking to work out the kinks against Gateway.
The last two weeks, against Blooming Grove and Palmer, the Eagles started the game slow, only for everything to click in the 4th quarter. The Eagles need to start games all on cylinders if they want to keep their playoff aspirations alive. The Eagles are still in contention. They are in a large district and have 4 games remaining to work their way into the playoffs, but they must figure out how to play complete games on both sides of the ball.
This last week saw the Eagles score touchdowns in all three phases of the game including a fumble return for a touchdown by Ethan Frye, a kickoff return for a touchdown by Mike Middleton, and a touchdown pass from Callahan to Austin Wing.
After looking great against Blooming Grove, the Eagle defense came out flat and struggled against Palmer despite recovering two fumbles including the one for the touchdown.
Gateway had a bye the first week of district play and lost last week 32-12 to the Rice Bulldogs. Gateway has been able to put up points and have been competitive in most of their games despite the losing record.
With last week’s game being against Rice which Mildred plays next week, the Gators and the Eagles have faced no common opponents this season. Mildred beat the Gators last year 46-24 in Mildred.
Overall, this should be a good game for the Eagles to work out the kinks before facing down the last stretch of the season
