Mildred at Scurry-Rosser
7:30 p.m., Friday
Wildcat Stadium, Scurry,
Records: Class 3A DII Mildred 3-6, 1-4 in District 7-3A. Class 3A DII Scurry-Rosser 3-6, 1-4 in District 7-3A
Players to Watch: Mildred: QB/DB Daniel Ayers, WR/DB Sammy Bustos, DB Ozzy Monctezuma, OL/DL Logan Hancock; Scurry: QB Tanner Vaughan, WR Jaxon Jonas, RB Terrell Blanton
Update: The 2020 football season is winding down and much like how this year has been for society, nothing has gone as expected for Mildred or Scurry-Rosser. Both the Eagles and Wildcats came into the season expecting to compete for the playoffs and now find themselves on the outside looking in. Both teams are more talented than their record shows but now find themselves playing for pride.
The Eagles are coming off a disappointing 46-21 loss to Edgewood that saw the game get away after Edgewood scored two quick touchdowns at the end of the first half after turnovers. The Eagles fought back in the second half but were never able to close the gap.
Eagle veterans Daniel Ayers and Cody Hayes turned in solid games, while the youngsters Ethan Frye and Austin Wing showed flashes of their potential looking forward to the next few years. The Eagles have been forced to play several younger players that have grown through the experience.
Scurry is coming off a 41-22 loss to Rice that saw the Wildcats turn the ball over 4 times. The Wildcats are led by quarterback Tanner Vaughan who had a solid outing against Rice throwing for 2 touchdowns on 123 yards with 1 interception. The Wildcats struggled to run the ball against Rice running for a total of 65 yards. Jaxon Jonas is the main target for Vaughan. Against Rice, he caught 6 passes for 83 yards and 2 touchdowns.
This should be a good game with both teams playing for pride, looking forward to next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.