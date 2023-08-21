Dawson at Rio Vista
7:30 p.m., Friday
Records: District 10-2A DII Dawson is 0-0. District 7-2A DI Rio Vista is 0-0.
Players to Watch: Rio Vista: OL Nick Holt, WR/DB Blaine Brisco, OL Noah Andrews. Dawson: QB Brant Boatright, RB Corey Springer, WR Hastin Easley, Athlete Elijah Allen.
Update: New Dawson Coach Bryan Kelley came back home to coach the Bulldogs after an impressive 17-year career as an assistant coach at powerhouse 6-A programs such as Allen and Waco Midway. He will begin anew at Dawson against Rio Vista, where he landed his first job almost two decades ago in 2006.
Kelley is a disciplined, old-school coach who is all about doing things the right way every day. He has a lot of talent from a team that scored more than 400 points and includes Boatright, a freshman quarterback who threw for almost 2,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. Easley caught everything near him and finished with 40 receptions for 789 yards (19.7 yards average) and 14 TDs while Springer rushed for 790 yards, averaging 9.4 yards per catch.
Injuries on defense cost Dawson a run in the playoffs, where they were without their top two defenders and lost a close game to Maud.
Dawson opened against Rio Vista last year in Dawson, where the Bulldogs won a wild one, coming back all night and scoring seven touchdowns to win a dramatic back-and-forth game that started an 8-0 start for the Dawgs.
