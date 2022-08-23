Photos for GC Preview stories
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. For the Trinity River...including Trinidad...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 600 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the right bank of the river. Low woodlands for one mile along right bank will begin to flood. At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding to woodlands and low land areas will occur on the right bank of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 29.6 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 35.5 feet early Saturday morning. &&
