Italy at Dawson
7:00 p.m. Friday
At Ed Mitchell Field
Records: Italy is 7-2, 4-0 in District 8-2A DI. Dawson is 3-6, 2-2.
Players to Watch: Italy: QB/DL Jayden Saxon, RB/LB Jay’lon Hernandez, RB/LB Gabe Martinez, RB/LB Jaden Barr. Dawson: QB/DB Cade Onstott, WR/DB Hastin Easley, OL/DL Hunter Boatright, WR/DB Isaac Johnson.
Update: Both teams are closing out the regular season with an eye on the state playoffs next week. Italy, with a convincing rout of Cayuga, 56-0, clinched the top seed in District 8-2A DI and will likely face the loser of Friday night’s game between host Hamilton and Bosqueville (unless Valley Mills pulls a massive upset of fourth-ranked and undefeated Crawford). Dawson, due to injuries and other unforeseen circumstances, had to forfeit to Marlin last week. Despite the loss last week and regardless of this week’s outcome, the Bulldogs should have a playoff spot clinched, dependent on the district’s tie-breaker system. At worst, Dawson could end in a three-way tie with Cayuga and Kerens for the final two spots, but, mathematically, Kerens cannot catch the Bulldogs in points. Depending on the final positioning, the Bulldogs would open the playoffs with either 7-2 Tolar or 9-0 Crawford. A playoff appearance would be the Bulldogs fourth consecutive berth in the postseason. Last year, Dawson and Italy battled it out for the district championship with the Gladiators scoring two second-half touchdowns to win, 28-14. Dawson had several chances to tie the game late, but a late Italy touchdown sealed the win. Italy’s only two losses this season have been a one-point loss to 7-1 Chilton and to top-ranked Mart. The Gladiators have cruised through District 8-2A DI so far this season, winning by an average of 40 points per game. That includes a two-point win, 23-21, over Marlin when the Gladiators needed a safety late in the game to break a 21-21 tie.
