Rice at Scurry-Rosser

7:30 p.m. Friday

Records; Rice is 3-4, 2-2 in District 7-3A DII; Scurry-Rosser is 3-5,

Players to Watch

Update:

Rice is now 2-2 in the district race with two games left. The Bulldogs travel to Scurry-Rosser, which is 1-3 in the district race after beating Dallas Gateway 35-0 Friday. The Dawgs finish the regular season at home against rival Blooming Grove on Nov. 5.

Blooming Grove is also 2-2 after battling first-place Palmer Friday in a close 29-22 loss. BG plays winless Gateway Friday and ends the regular season at Rice on Nov. 5

