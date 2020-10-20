Rice at Edgewood
7:30 p.m., Friday
I.T. James Memorial Stadium,
Records: Class 3A DII Edgewood 4-4, 2-2 in District 7-3A. Class 3A DII Rice 4-3, 3-0 in District 7-3A
Players to Watch: Rice: RB/LB Jerry Montgomery, RB/LB Tommy Bernal, QB Zach Myers; Edgewood: QB Hayden Wilcoxson, RB Allan Sherman, TE Hudson Tyner
Update: This season has been a crazy season in District 7-3A. At the beginning of the season, everyone expected Palmer to run away with the district with Rice, Edgewood, Mildred, and Blooming Grove fighting for the other three playoff spots. Expectations do not always match results. Rice knocked off Palmer. Mildred has struggled offensively. Blooming Grove has been finding ways to win, but it was also announced, the Lions must forfeit their game this week against Palmer due to COVID-19..
Five of the seven teams are still fighting for the four playoff spots. In this dogfight, Rice has found itself in an outstanding position. Currently, the Bulldogs are in for first place in the district with two games remaining. With a win over Edgewood, they would be 4-1 and could finish in no worse than a tie for first with a win over Scurry-Rosser next week -- but they could end up a three-way tie with Blooming Grove (3-1) and Palmer (3-1), who could both finish at 5-1.
Edgewood is currently behind those three teams and could find itself on the outside looking in with a loss to Mildred next week. Mildred, which has a bye, can still reach the playoffs with wins over Edgewood and Scurry-Rosser in the final two games. .
Rice is coming off a shootout 52-42 victory over the Mildred Eagles while Edgewood stomped Gateway 50-12 last week.
Josiah Morris led the Rice Bulldogs with 184 rushing yards, scoring two touchdowns. Tommy Bernal rushed for 152 yards and scored three touchdowns while Jerry Montgomery pitched in with 78 yards and one touchdown in the back and forth win.
Rice coach Andy Mills gave credit to the offensive line after the game for opening up lanes for Rice's running backs. They kept answering the bell even as Mildred kept fighting back.
Edgewood is led by quarterback Hayden Wilcoxson and running back Allan Sherman. Edgewood has had mixed results at times looking good, even dominant while at other times struggling to do anything. Edgewood should come in hungry as playoff chances are on the line.
This should be a fun game to watch as both teams have a lot on the line.
