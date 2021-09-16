Rice at Kerens
7:30 p.m. Friday
At AG Godley Stadium
Records: 3A DII Rice 0-2, 2A D! Kerens 1-2
Players to Watch: Rice: QB Zack Meyers, OL Taylor Hrnjak, OL Ethan Gray; Kerens: QB Brayden May, WR AJ Stevens, OL/DL Treylyn Lindsey.
Update: Just call this the Rebound Game, because that's what both teams are looking for Friday at Kerens, where its Homecoming night for the BobCats. Both teams can point to last year's game at Rice as a key turnaround game as Rice, which started 0-3 last season, scored late on a 21-yard TD pass from Meyers to beat Kerens 14-12. That comeback ignited the Bulldogs, who won four in a row after the win over Kerens and clinched a playoff berth early.
Michael Scott's Bulldogs have played only twice because their opener against Chilton was called off due to a power outage, and even though they are 0-2 they feel good coming into this game because their record has more to do with a difficult schedule than anything else. Meyers is back and everyone at Rice expects a big season from their quarterback now the Dawgs are wrapping up their non-district schedule and heading into District 7-3A DII play next week against Palmer. The Bulldogs have reached the playoffs the last five years and the expectations are the same in 2021. That's one more reason a win over Kerens would mean so much. Mildred, a big rival for Rice, just defeated Kerens 20-7 last week, which should only add to the motivation Scott's team already has to win Friday night.
The Kerens kids are looking to rebound and turn their season around after back-to-back losses to Blooming Grove and Mildred. The Bobcats beat Meridian on opening night but are now in a three-week stretch against bigger schools that are not only in the Golden Circle but in 7-3A DII. The Bobcats were in the same spot (1-2) when they lost to Rice last year, but they played well on the road and led until the final minutes. They lost to Chilton 6-0 the following week, which gave Kerens a three-game losing streak in which they lost by a combined nine points (8-7 to Mildred, 14-12 to Rice and 6-0 to Chilton). The Bobcats took the energy from playing teams close and upset Dawson in their district opener, which ignited the program and helped the Bobcats surprise just about everyone by reaching the playoffs last year.
This game proved to be a turning point for both teams a year ago and could provide a spark for both this Friday night.
