Rice at Dallas A-Plus Academy
7:30 p.m., Friday
Records: District 7-3A DII Rice is 0-0. District 7-3A D1 A-Plus Academy is 0-0.
Players To Watch: A-Plus Academy: OL/DE Ezra Byrd, OL/DE, Chris Vaxter, Yael Beltran; Rice: RB/LB Juan Paredes, QB Zane Ellington, OL/DL Anthony Ovalle, OL/DL Christian Ramos.
Update: The Bulldogs won their only game in last year's season opener against A-Plus 41-0 with a very young team and will be favored to win this season with a much older and better team. Ellington started as a sophomore and improved throughout the year and Parades, who has been one of the top linebackers in the district, is expected to have a big season on offense, where he rushed for more than 500 yards a year ago. Rice started a long list of freshmen and sophomores but should be much improved after gong through some growing pains.
