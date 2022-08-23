A-Plus Academy at Rice
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Bulldog Stadium
2021 Records: Dallas A-Plus Academy 1-9; Rice 3-6.
Players to watch: A-Plus Academy: RB Isaac Mendez, OL Ezra Byrd, OL Hector Mares, OL Emmanuel Capistrain; Rice: LB/RB Juan Parades, LB/RB Luke Chapman, WR/CB Davien Martinez, OL/DL Dalton Nizio, QB Zane Ellington, K Jaime Hernandez.
Update: Rice's streak of five consecutive playoff appearances ended in 2021, and the Bulldogs want to get back to the postseason. A fast start would do a lot for another young Rice team, and coach Michael Scott said this summer that every game is important, so look for his Bulldogs to show up and play well in the opener against a charter school that won one game a year ago but enters 2022 as a much better team.
Scott says Paredes is the best linebacker in the area, and teams that play Rice know the junior leader makes big plays on defense (83 tackles and two sacks in 2021) and runs the ball well. Paredes and Chapman are the defensive leaders and Scott likes his new quarterback Ellington. Martinez is a solid weapon at receiver and Nizio leads both lines for Scott, who is a coach who preaches being physical. Hernandez was one of the top kickers in the Golden Circle last season and returns to give the Dawgs an edge in close games.
Mendez was an all-district running back last year for A-Plus and he's running behind a big OL of Byrd (6-3, 275), Mares (5-11, 305) and Capistrain (5-11, 275), which is the strength of the team.
