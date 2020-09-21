Palmer at Rice
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Bulldog Stadium
Records: Palmer 3A DII, Rice 3A DII (1-3).
Players to Watch: Palmer: OL/DL Damian Gonzales, TE/LB Gabe Bolden, WR/LB Arturo Gonzales, RB/LB Collin Graves, Rice: LB/RB, Jerry Montgomery, LB/RB Brycen Clark, OL/DL Angel Banda, WR/DB Jakobe Jessie.
Last Week: Rice came back to beat Kerens 14-12, scoring on a 21-yard screen pass to Jessie in the final minutes to win for the first time this season. Palmer hammered Groesbeck 42-21. Groesbeck defeated Mildred 53-6 in the season opener and beat Rice two weeks ago 39-14.
Update: Rice has played a tough schedule and it doesn't get any easier this week when Palmer comes to town in the District 7-3A DII opener. Palmer went unbeaten to win the district title last year and downed Rice 39-0 on the way to an 11-win season. In fact, Palmer's Bulldogs went 11-0 before losing in the second round of the playoffs, and with nine starters back they have now won 15 of their last 16 games.
Rice's defense has played well most of the season and the Bulldogs have shown flashes on offense. They could easily be 2-2 going into district. Palmer will be the best team they see in the regular season, and no matter what happens this week you can expect Rice's kids to get on a roll after Friday and make a run to the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.