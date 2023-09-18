Football stock.jpg

Scurry-Rosser at Rice

7 p.m. Friday

At Bulldog Stadium

 2023 Records Class 3A Div II Rice 1-3, District 7-3A DII 0-0; Class 3A DII Scurry-Rosser 4-0, District 7-3A DII 0-0.

 Players to watch: Scurry-Rosser: RB Ralph Miller, QB Kayden Bradshaw, RB/LB Maverick Moncrief, OL/DL Colby Ingram; Rice: RB/LB Juan Paredes, QB/WR Reece Ellington, QB Zane Ellington, OL/DL Christian Ramos, OL/DL Anthony Ovalle. 

Update: Seems like Rice can never get a break. The Bulldogs open District 7-3A DII against Scurry-Rosser, a school that has grown over the years and now has almost 100 more students than Rice, and is unbeaten and the favorite to win the district.

