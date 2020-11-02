Rice Bulldogs vs. Blooming Grove Lions
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Lion Stadium-Blooming Grove
Records: 7-3A DII Rice 5-4, 4-1; 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 6-3, 4-1
Players to Watch: Rice: OL/DL Angel Banda, RB/DB Josiah Morris, WR/DB Jakobe Jessie, RB/LB Tommy Bernal; Blooming Grove: RB/DB Bubba Beacom, RB/DB Jalen Coleman, HB/DL Colton Nicholson, OL/DL Adam Tovar.
Last Week: Rice defeated Scurry-Rosser 41-22; Blooming Grove defeated Dallas Gateway 52-0.
Update: The Rice Bulldogs, under the leadership of head coach Andy Mills, defeated Scurry-Rosser last Friday night in Rice to wrap up a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive year. Running back Josiah Morris ran for two scores and quarterback Zach Myers ran for one score and threw for another. Receiver Jakobe Jessie caught a touchdown pass and running back Tommy Bernal also ran for one. The Bulldog defense accounted for four turnovers in the game.
The Blooming Grove Lions, under the guidance of head coach Ervin Chandler, returned to action after a two week layoff and picked up where they left off in their last contest against Scurry-Rosser. The running game was there all night as the Lions carried the ball a total of 48 times and picked up 337 rushing yards. The Lions welcomed back running back Jalen Coleman for the first time this year and he responded with 114 rushing yards and two scores.
Lions running back Bubba Beacom had another good game, finishing with 106 rushing yards and two scores. Quarterback Kelton Bell ran for a score and also threw for another. His touchdown pass was to receiver Justus Revill.
The Lions defense came away with four fumble recoveries. Colton Nicholson came away with two and Coleman and Carter Grant each had one apiece. Blooming Grove did lose a valuable piece of their defense, however, as starting linebacker Trent Nicholson suffered a knee injury and will have an MRI on November the ninth to determine the severity of it.
The win by Blooming Grove also clinched a playoff spot for the Lions. It will mark their return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. All four teams from the district have been decided for the post season. Palmer, Rice, Blooming Grove, and Edgewood have all secured spots for the opening round of the playoffs.
