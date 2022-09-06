Like touchdowns?
Need to see a lot of scoring?
Shout when the Tigers flood the end zone?
The you gotta love the 2022 Corsicana Tigers, who might just be the most entertaining 1-1 high school football team in Texas.
Did anyone expect this? Who thought they would score 80 points in their first two games -- two games against a pair of bigger schools, including North Garland that has an enrollment of almost 1,000 more students than CHS?
That's 80 points of offense from a team that didn't have a coach on April 10, a team with no spring drills to prepare for the season -- a team that rushed into the season wearing name tags.
A team that's just getting started, but has already proven it will never quit ...
Aric Sardinea's wide-open Tigers play their final non-district game Friday night in Whitehouse, and every Tiger fan knows the way to Wildcat Stadium, where the Tigers showed up every other year when they lived in the East Texas District 16-5A race.
It could be a wild one. Not only are the Tigers scoring points like crazy, just look at that Whitehouse offense that has produced 101 points in two one-sided victories.
The Wildcats hammered North Forney 47-30 in their opener and embarrassed Jacksonville 54-21 last week. The biggest reason Whitehouse is rolling? That's quarterback Josh Green, who has thrown for 464 yards and five touchdowns in two games. Green has completed 31-of-46 passes without an interception, averaging 232 yards per game.
He threw for 221 yards and two TDs and ran for 85 yards an a touchdown in the opener against North Forney and completed 17-of-25 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns last week against Jacksonville.
His favorite targets -- Decarlton Wilson and Braylon Jackson -- have combined to make 19 receptions for 369 yards. Jackson had six receptions for 104 yards (17.3 average) and a touchdown last week and Wilson caught four passes for 91 yards (22.8) and a touchdown for an offense that scored 54 points in just three quarters.
When they run the ball, Mikevic Hall gets the rock. He's rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries in two games. You can bet the Wildcats are going to throw all night against the Tigers.
The Tigers are coming off a tough 49-42 loss to North Garland's Raiders, who broke a 35-35 tie in the fourth quarter and put the game away with two long drives, including a 98-yard, 16-play drive that ate up almost seven minutes off the clock.
Whitehouse is loaded on offense, but the Tigers have plenty of weapons to score. Jet Jones is off to a sensational start, rushing for 211 yards on just 15 carries in two games while torching teams for 99 yards on just three receptions. He has scored five touchdowns, had a TD called back, and set up another touchdown with a run to the 1-yard-line last week.
The Whitehouse defense will no doubt get burned out watching Jones on film all week before Friday's game.
Tiger quarterback Adrian Baston is off to a great start, running and throwing the football. He has completed 12-of-18 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns in two games while rushing for 227 yards, including 160 and two touchdowns last week. Sophomore QB Ja'Marion Lewis completed 5-of-10 for 97 yards in the opener.
Braylyn Brandon has emerged as a serious target, catching seven passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, and Dontay Thomas, the most versatile player in this part of the state, continues to do it all for the Tigers, leading the secondary and running the football for 195 yards on 21 carries in two games.
Sardinea taught his kids his offense while he was learning their names, and the group has caught on quickly to the Xs and Os of their new coach, who adds a lot of Ps (positives and praise) to a program that needs his optimism and encouragement as much as it needs touchdowns.
There's a long, long way to go in a season full of question marks, but the 1-1 start has given the program more promise than doubt and with a week to go before the district opener against Ennis (that's right, Ennis) these Tigers look older, smarter and faster than anyone expected ...
