Frost at Itasca

7:30 pm

At Patton Filed

 Records:    Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost is 2-0. Dist. 7-2A Div. I Itasca is 2-0. 

 Players To Watch:  Frost: CB/WR Fabian Abundis, CB/WR RJ Brooks, CB/RB Jacob Burleson, OL Colten Stanford, OL/DT Zidane Suaste.  Itasca: LB Robert Ford, DT Adyn Garcia, QB Buddy Jackson, RB David Torres.

 Update:  Frost is off to its best season start since 2017. Six years ago, the Polar Bears began 3-0 with wins over Cross Roads, Ranger, and Itasca.  After defeating the Wampus Cats, the Bears finished the season 7-4 with a bi-district playoff appearance against Dallas Gateway Academy.

The Polar Bears cruised past Sabine Pass 55-0 last week.  It was quite the Friday, for Frost students did not have classes due to Teacher In-Service, the Bears enjoyed a pre-game meal at Sam’s in Fairfield, defeated the Sharks in Madisonville, and visited Buckeye’s for post-game snacks.

QB Edwin Alvarado completed 10 of 14 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns.  He also ran six times for 34 yards and a touchdown.  Mario Porter scored on offense, defense, and special teams.  He had 9 carries for 77 yards including a 33-yard touchdown.  He returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown.  Plus, he kicked 3 PATs and ran for a PAT.

Abundis is a gritty cornerback.  He has collected 7 tackles, broken-up three passes, and pulled in an interception.  The cornerback on the other side of the field, Burleson, has a fumble recovery.  He also scored on a 34-yard run as a running back last week.

Special Teams play has been important for the Bears.  Brooks is a gunner on kickoffs and collected two tackles last week.  Suaste recovered a Sabine Pass punt return fumble.

Senior Colten Stanford is opening holes for backs like Alvarado, Porter, and Cooper Curl.  He also mentors underclassmen along the line.  The line will need a strong game against Itasca. 

Last week Itasca blanked Hubbard 48-0. Jackson is a dangerous duel-option quarterback.  He ran for a 54-yard touchdown and passed for two touchdowns.  The Wampus Cats controlled the line with Abrego forcing a fumble.

 

