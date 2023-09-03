Frost at Itasca
7:30 pm
At Patton Filed
Records: Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost is 2-0. Dist. 7-2A Div. I Itasca is 2-0.
Players To Watch: Frost: CB/WR Fabian Abundis, CB/WR RJ Brooks, CB/RB Jacob Burleson, OL Colten Stanford, OL/DT Zidane Suaste. Itasca: LB Robert Ford, DT Adyn Garcia, QB Buddy Jackson, RB David Torres.
Update: Frost is off to its best season start since 2017. Six years ago, the Polar Bears began 3-0 with wins over Cross Roads, Ranger, and Itasca. After defeating the Wampus Cats, the Bears finished the season 7-4 with a bi-district playoff appearance against Dallas Gateway Academy.
The Polar Bears cruised past Sabine Pass 55-0 last week. It was quite the Friday, for Frost students did not have classes due to Teacher In-Service, the Bears enjoyed a pre-game meal at Sam’s in Fairfield, defeated the Sharks in Madisonville, and visited Buckeye’s for post-game snacks.
QB Edwin Alvarado completed 10 of 14 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran six times for 34 yards and a touchdown. Mario Porter scored on offense, defense, and special teams. He had 9 carries for 77 yards including a 33-yard touchdown. He returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown. Plus, he kicked 3 PATs and ran for a PAT.
Abundis is a gritty cornerback. He has collected 7 tackles, broken-up three passes, and pulled in an interception. The cornerback on the other side of the field, Burleson, has a fumble recovery. He also scored on a 34-yard run as a running back last week.
Special Teams play has been important for the Bears. Brooks is a gunner on kickoffs and collected two tackles last week. Suaste recovered a Sabine Pass punt return fumble.
Senior Colten Stanford is opening holes for backs like Alvarado, Porter, and Cooper Curl. He also mentors underclassmen along the line. The line will need a strong game against Itasca.
Last week Itasca blanked Hubbard 48-0. Jackson is a dangerous duel-option quarterback. He ran for a 54-yard touchdown and passed for two touchdowns. The Wampus Cats controlled the line with Abrego forcing a fumble.
