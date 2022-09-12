Mildred at Price Carlisle
7:00 p.m. Friday
At Arrowhead Stadium
2022 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 3-0, 0-0 in District 7-3A, Class 2A Div II Price-Carlilse 3-0, 0-0 in District 11-2A
Players to watch: Mildred: WR/DB Austin Wing, RB Ethan Frye, RB/LB Ashton Frye, OL/DL Tyler Wallace; Price-Carlisle: RB/LB Brody Eaves, QB Fernando Espinoza, WR David Deleon, WR Zeshaun Reed.
Coming off a 45-35 win over the Kerens Bobcats, the Eagles travel east behind the Pine Curtain of East Texas to face off against the Price-Carlisle Indians. The Eagles improved to 3-0 for the first time more than 10 years with the victory last week over the Kerens Bobcats, holding off a stunning comeback by the Bobcats who outscored the Eagles 35-25 in the second half.
The Indians will be a good test for the Eagles. The Indians have already defeated two 3A teams, Troup and Arp, while averaging 52 points per game on offense while giving up 25 points per game including one shutout.
The Indians are led by running back Brody Eaves who has averaged 231.7 yards rushing per game for a total of 695 yards and has scored 10 rushing touchdowns with an additional 195 yards receiving with 2 touchdowns on passes caught.
Quarterback Fernando Espinoza is also a threat, throwing for 662 yards for an average of 220.7 yards per game and has passed for seven touchdowns with a QB Rating of 134.1.
The Eagles have weapons of their own. Ethan Frye has been a workhorse for the Eagles averaging 200 yards per game while scoring two touchdowns. Gabe Irvine and Ashton Frye have both been solid rushing the ball while Payton Durham is always a threat for a big gain.
Jake Callahan has passed for nearly 400 yards while throwing four touchdowns for a QB rating of 122.3 while rushing for an additional 104 yards.
This game will be a good test for both teams as the Eagles will be the best team the Indians have faced while the Indians will test the Eagles on both sides of the ball. The Eagles will not be able to afford to come out flat as they did against Kerens in the second half.
This game will also be a good warm-up game for the Eagles as they start district play and get into the meat of their schedule.
