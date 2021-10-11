Football stock.jpg
The JV fighting Tigers won 12-0 over Greenville this past week. Defense played strong all night as they were led by defensive lineman Sergio Ramirez. Ramirez has been a problem for opponents each week so far, as he consistently disrupts offensive backfields.
 
Quinton Davis had a 60-plus-yard run early in the first half to give the Tigers a half to take the lead 6-0 and Isaac Arredondo busted loose for a 40-yard touchdown run in the second half to seal the deal. The JV fighting Tigers are back on the road this week as they go to Sulphur Springs this Thursday night.

