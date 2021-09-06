Corsicana's Quinton Davis is the Daily Sun's JV Player of the Week.
Davis is a two-way starter who has started at quarterback and free safety for the Tigers the past two weeks. He had a huge game in the Tigers' 6-0 victory last Thursday against Frisco Lebanon Trail.
Davis ran for 64 yards on seven carries and scored the only touchdown of the game, and he also made several tackles on defense.
Also, Isaac Arredondo, who was the JV Player of the Week in Week 1, had another big performance running the ball. He ran very physical all night and totaled 179 yards on 28 carries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.