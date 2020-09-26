CROCKETT -- A fourth down pass and two long touchdown runs in the first quarter enabled the Evadale Rebels (2-2) to defeat the Frost Polar Bears (1-3) 33-8 Friday night at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium.
Facing 4th down and 8 at the Frost 11-yard line with 6:02 left in the first quarter, Evadale QB Chase Smith zinged a touchdown pass to Kyler Kirkland tiptoeing in front of the right back pylon for a 6-0 lead.
On the Polar Bears game-opening drive, they came up a yard short on 4th down and 8 at their own 45-yard line following a Ramon Manrriquez run. Their second offensive possession failed too as Mannriquez fumbled after gaining 7 yards on a 3rd down and 7 at the Evadale 21-yard line.
Anthony Barnes, who gained 139 yards on 13 carries, gained 72 yards on one carry by taking a handoff left around the edge. That gave Evadale a 12-0 lead with 2:37 left in the 1st quarter. Following a Frost punt, Evadale struck again. RB Tyler Ferguson took a handoff and raced 55 yards for a touchdown and a 18-0 lead. Ferguson ran for 108 yards on 9 carries.
With :15 seconds left in the first half, Smith completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Todd Bowes. That score extended the Evadale lead to a 26-0 halftime lead. A Jody Isabell 10-yard touchdown run pushed the Rebel lead to 33-0 by the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Frost mounted a 55 -yard drive over seven plays. With 9:57 left in the game, Polar Bears’ QB Korben Bowling ran under pressure to his right. Nearing the Evadale sideline, he fired a pass to JD Hendricks streaking down the right sideline for a 41-yard touchdown.
The Rebel defense held Manrriquez to 36 yards rushing on 16 carries, and they intercepted one of his two pass attempts. Bowling completed four of seven passes for 40 yards and an interception.
The Polar Bears begin District 10-2A DII play by hosting Bremond next week.
