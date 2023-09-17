RICE -- The Rice Bulldogs played well Friday night against Kemp, but fell 28-0 in their final non-district game before opening District 7-3A DII play Friday against Scurry-Rosser, the favorite to win the district title.
"We dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,' Rice Coach Michael Scott said. "In the end, turnovers and penalties cost us a game that we controlled. We are back to work to correct these issues, and will go for a win in our first district game on Friday versus a very good Scurry Rosser team."
Juan Paredes led the Rice offense Friday, rushing for 89 yards on 15 carries and catching four passes for 39 yards for a total of 128 yards from scrimmage.
Paredes also led the Rice defense with 11 Tackles. The Bulldog defensive line came through with three sacks from Christian Ramos, Saul Santoyo and Jacorius Williams.
