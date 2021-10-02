RICE -- "Something old and something new, something borrowed, something blue."
You know the drill. Those words go hand in hand with a wedding. Or in the case of the Rice Bulldogs, they fit right in with the Dawgs' 32-12 victory over Dallas Gateway Friday night -- a feel-good win on Homecoming night that was shared with older players and newcomers as well.
"We had a bunch of our former players here," said Rice coach Michael Scott, who came to Rice six years ago as the defensive coordinator with head coach Andy Mills before taking over the program this season. "Those are the guys who built what we have here."
What they have at Rice is a new found legacy that was built by Mills and Scott, who both came to a Rice program that had been to the post-season only twice in the history of the school when they arrived.
Now the Bulldogs are a staple in the playoffs every year, and everyone who played -- and plays now -- at Rice knows the Bulldogs have been to the post-season five years a row.
They weren't just celebrating Homecoming Friday, the old and the new were sharing that legacy and that feeling of pride at Rice -- that feeling of "Dog-ism" -- a term Scott came up with years ago to define the spirit that these coaches and kids have built.
"Something old and something new, indeed..."
And Scott put a new-penny shine on Friday's win, bringing up a number of kids from the JV team and playing six new freshmen in the game and a total of eight ninth-graders, including regular starters Richard McCoy and defensive lineman Ruben Sandoval, who had a monster game on defense with five sacks.
. Tadarius Hildmon, a cornerback who also ran back punts and had four pass deflections, had a big game, Zane Ellington, the JV quarterback who played safety Friday, Jose Roldan, an outside linebacker who made three tackles and forced a fumble, Zaul Santoyo a two-way lineman, Mario Sandoval, an outside linebacker and Mario Castillo, a safety made up Rice's new Freshman 6-pack.
McCoy, a freshman who is Rice's starting tailback/wingback this season, led the Bulldog ground game, rushing for 106 yards on just seven carries and scoring on a 48-yard TD run.
The Bulldogs ran a no-nonsense ground attack, rushing for 291 yards. Juan Paredes, a sophomore, had another big game, running for 91 yards on 13 carries and scoring on a 1-yard run, and he had a huge game on defense with seven tackles, including a sack. Ethan Gray also had seven tackles to lead the Rice D.
Luke Chapman gained 68 yards on 10 carries and scored twice with a 25-yard TD run to put the Bulldogs on the board and a 1-yard run to help Rice build a 16-6 lead. Brayden Harwell added 24 yards on five carries.
Quarterback Zack Myers was efficient and productive, connecting on two of four passes for 39 yards, including a 36-yard connection to Dalton McDonald. Myers also threw a two-point conversion pass and ran ran for a two-point conversion after Chapman's first TD run to give Rice an 8-0 lead. His two-point pass to Davien Martinez made it a 16-6 game.
The Bulldogs ran all night and dominated up front with Taylor Hrnjak and Gray manning the right side, Anthony Ovalle at center, Adrian Santoyo at left guard, Darrian Chatman at left tackle and Dalton Nizio at tight end as the offensive line deserved a game ball.
The Bulldogs fell behind 6-0 and then ripped off 32 points to take a 32-6 lead before coasting to the win. McCoy's 48-yard touchdown run followed Chapman's two TDs and made it a 22-6 game and Jaime Hernandez, one of the top kickers in the Golden Circle, nailed a 42-yard field goal to give Rice a 25-6 lead. Rice's final touchdown came on Paredes' 1-yard run.
It was Rice's second victory of the season, and the Bulldogs appreciated it all the more because of the rough start, but these kids know better than most that it's what you do in the district race that counts. They're now 1-1 in the District 7-3A DII scramble with a bye week before playing Mildred on Oct. 15.
"We put it together and played pretty good," Scott said. "They (Gateway) are better than they have been the last few years. They've got athletes everywhere. We gave our kids a game plan and they executed the game plan."
The Bulldogs have four district games left to make a move and keep their playoff streak alive. That's the goal every year, and every player at Rice knows it -- the ones who came back for Homecoming and the ones who grew up knowing Rice is a playoff team.
"We've got a week off and we are going to work to see if we can't win a couple of games and get into the playoffs," Scott said. "We've been the last five years and want to keep it going. It's all there. We just have to take it one game at a time.
"The Mildred game, that's going to be a pivotal game for a playoff spot," he said. "The kids gave us everything they've got in this game."
