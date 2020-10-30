RICE -- Rice's Bulldogs took care of business Friday night by winning their final home game, knocking off Scurry-Rosser 41-22 to clinch a playoff berth for the fifth year in a row.
Now to bigger and better goals ...
The Bulldogs, who are 4-1 in the District 7-3A DII race, move on to play Blooming Grove, which is also 4-1, next Friday in the Grove, where the winner will get no worse than a piece of the district title.
Next week's regular season finale should be a classic between the two Golden Circle rivals. Last year's game went to overtime before Rice pulled out the win.
"We're just really proud of our seniors for going out and wining our last home game and securing the playoff spot," Rice coach Andy Mills said. "Now we can focus on Blooming Grove.
"We thought all along this game would come down to a playoff (berth)," Mills said of the game against BG. "But as the season developed after we beat Palmer it has come down to being a first-place game."
The Rice kids knew how significant Friday's game against Scurry-Rosser was, and after S-R took an early 7-0 the Bulldogs took over. They built a 27-15 halftime lead and won easily, dominating the second half.
Josiah Morris ran for two touchdowns and quarterback Zach Myers ran for a TD and threw a TD pass to Jakoby Jessie. Tommy Bernal and Jerry Montgomery, who both play linebacker and also run the ball for the Bulldogs -- and both ran for touchdowns Friday.
Montgomery also caused a fumble and recovered a fumble. Brycen Clark also recovered a fumble, and Mike McMillon recovered a fumble and also intercepted a pass as the Bulldogs came up with four turnovers.
