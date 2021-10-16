MILDRED -- Rivalry games always have the potential of being outstanding games. The Mildred-Rice rivalry has had some outstanding games over the years.
This year’s iteration did not disappoint as Rice edged Mildred 31-24 in overtime to win for the seventh time in a row.
Rice quarterback Zach Myers completed a 40-yard pass to Dalton McDonald to the 8-yard line setting up an 8-yard touchdown run by Myers with 1:08 left in the game to tie the game at 24-24.
The Bulldog defense held firm and after a bad punt, the Bulldogs took back the ball with eight seconds left on the 29-yard line. The Bulldogs went for a field goal. The 39-yard field goal attempt bound off the upright putting the game into overtime.
Myers found McDonald again on the first play of overtime for a 25-yard touchdown which would end up sealing the win. The Eagles started their overtime by driving down to the 7-yard line, but a pass fell incomplete on fourth down to give the Bulldogs the victory.
It was an outstanding game from start to finish and give both teams credit for fighting. The Eagles forced five turnovers throughout the game, but the Bulldogs kept answering back.
The game started on a bang as the Bulldogs recovered their onside kick on the opening kickoff before driving the field on a 13-play drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown by Myers.
The Eagles quickly responded with an 8-play drive setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Cody Hayes. The Eagles made the 2 point conversion.
On the opening play of the Bulldogs' subsequent drive, Eagle defensive end, Micah Owen stripped the ball from the Bulldog runner giving the Eagles the ball deep in Eagle territory. Hayes ran the ball down to the Bulldog 1 yard line where Ethan Frye punched the ball in on the next play.
The Bulldogs started their next drive well with a 20-yard completion from Myers to Brayden Harwell, but on the next play Ethan Frye came up with another fumble recovery for the Eagles. The Bulldog defense clamped down forcing the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs. The teams traded multiple punts before the half ended.
Rice started the second half with the ball and Myers rushed the ball into Eagle territory until Ethan Frye picked off Myers giving the Eagles back the ball. The Bulldog defense clamped down forcing the Eagles to punt. The Eagle defense again forced the Bulldogs to punt, but this time, Eagle defender Austin Wing blocked the punt, recovering the ball giving the ball in Bulldog territory.
This advantage was short-lived as the Bulldogs recovered an Eagle fumble on the first play of the driving giving the ball right back to the Bulldogs. This time, the Bulldogs marched down the field setting up an 18-yard touchdown pass from Myers to McDonald.
The Eagles attempted to respond driving the ball into Bulldog territory before turning the ball over on downs. The Bulldogs were unable to go anywhere and Austin Wing picked off a Myers pass on 4th down. The Eagles started at the Bulldog 29 yard line and quickly scored on a 14-yard touchdown run by Ethan Frye.
After a short kick-off, the Bulldogs marched into Eagle territory before the Eagle held firm, stopping the Bulldogs at the 7-yard line. Jaime Hernandez kicked the 17-yard field goal bringing the Bulldogs closer. The Bulldog defense held firm against the Eagles forcing a turnover on downs with two minutes left in the game.
Myers hit McDonald for a 45-yard pass setting up an 8-yard Myers touchdown run with 1:08 left on the clock tying the game.
The Eagles were again unable to move offensively and elected to go for a punt. Mildred punter, Cody Hayes was able to get off a short punt after a bad snap. The Bulldogs took the ball back over at the Eagle 29 yard line with 8 seconds left on the clock.
The Bulldogs elected to go for the win with a field goal, but the Jaime Hernandez’ kick bounced off the upright as time expired.
The Eagles won the toss and elected to go second in the overtime. Myers hit McDonald on the first play of the overtime for the 25-yard touchdown, giving the Bulldogs the lead for the first time since the first quarter.
The Eagles in their overtime period drove down to the 7-yard line before Jake Callahan’s pass fell incomplete on fourth down giving the Bulldogs the victory.
It was an outstanding game you expect from rivals with neither side giving in. This was the 7th victory in a row for the Bulldogs in the series.
Myers led the Bulldogs with 11 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown while completing 14 passes for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns while throwing 2 interceptions. Juan Paredes rushed for 39 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. Dalton McDonald paced the Bulldogs with 4 catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Brayden Harwell caught 7 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Frye led the Eagle attack with 21 carries for 131 yards, 2 touchdowns, a fumble recovery, and an interception. Cody Hayes rushed for 34 yards on 8 carries and a touchdown. Austin Wing caught 1 pass for 3 yards, but also blocked a punt and intercepted a pass.
Speaking with Rice Michael Scott after the game he said, “This was one of the craziest games I’ve ever been a part of. I thought we won it when the kicker bounced one off the goal post with seven seconds left. He came through and made the extra point and they were going to have to go for two points to win the ball game.
"Our kids, the heart they have is unbelievable. We were down 16-6 at halftime and I told them if they believe in themselves and give everything they have, they are going to win this ballgame. We have got to stop giving other teams opportunities. We turned the ball over five times. That’s unacceptable. We play a good Edgewood team next week, if we do that against them, it's going to be a long night for us.
"Hat’s off to Mildred," he said. "They played their tails off and gave everything they had. All respect for them. We have won seven in a row against them. They won 11 in a row before that, so we are trying to get it back to even.”
