RICE -- The Rice Bulldogs outlasted the Kerens Bobcats in a Golden Circle defensive battle Friday night, 14-12.
The first victory of the season for the Bulldogs, who played their first three games on the road, came on Homecoming on a much needed cool night in a tense, back-and-forth game that wasn't decided until in the final minutes.
In the end it was Rice quarterback Zack Meyers and Jakobe Jessie making the play of the night and breaking Kerens' heart for the second week in a row.
The Bobcats, who are arguably the most improved team in the Golden Circle under new coach Ted Patton, lost to Mildred 8-7 last week when the Eagles scored with 15 seconds left and then won with a two-point conversion run.
Friday's game, which was sold out at Rice, didn't go down to the final seconds, but Rice fans were on their feet in a white-knuckle fourth quarter when Meyers connected with Jessie on a 21-yard TD pass with 3:20 left in the game.
Rice coach Andy Mills ran a misdirection play that left Jessie wide open on the left, and Meyers slipped a screen pass past Kerens' aggressive defense. Jessie did the rest, racing untouched into the end zone to lift the Bulldogs and the Rice crowd to a 14-12 lead. Kerens blocked the extra point kick, but Rice's defense held on to nail down the victory.
It was a see-saw ride for both teams all night.
The Bulldogs struck first in the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run by senior tailback Baylor Burkett with 5:23 left in the half. Burkett had 10 carries for 49 yards and the TD.
Ironically, the two-point conversion run that was ultimately the difference in the game came on a busted play. The Bulldogs lined up for a PAT but the kick never came, and Rice scored despite a botched snap.
Meyers happened to be the holder, and he scrambled for the two-point conversion run that gave Rice an 8-0 lead.
.
The Bobcats returned the favor on the ensuing drive with a 1-yard plunge by tailback Josh Brown with 1:02 left in the half. The drive was highlighted by a 56-yard catch and run by Jason Burleson, who also had 10 tackles on defense.
Rice came up with a big defensive play to stop Kerens' two-point conversion attempt and the Bulldogs took an 8-6 lead to the break.
Brown, who led the Bobcats, rushing for 49 yards on 18 carries and scoring both touchdowns, gave Kerens the lead in the third.
The second half was a mirror of the first as defense was still the highlight for both teams as neither offense could get going.
The Bulldogs, who pride themselves on playing a tough, hard-nose and disciplined brand of defense that has been at the heart of Rice's four-year run to the playoffs since Mills and defensive coordinator Michael Scott took over five years ago, finally had a chance to play at home, and that defensive pride was on display all night. The Bulldogs finished the night with five sacks, holding Kerens to a total of 216 yards.
Patton's young team has emerged on defense, playing a fast and aggressive style that swarms and flies to the ball. The Bobcats have made several big plays and were stingy all night, holding Rice to a total of just 223 yards in a game when every yard was earned on both sides of the line.
Kerens was down 8-6 during the long halftime break, but there's no quit in Patton's feisty Bobcats, who bounced back and struck late in the third quarter to take the lead back with Brown scampering for an 11-yard TD run with 40.2 seconds left to take a 12-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
It was a back and forth defensive battle throughout the night and the fourth quarter was no different, but the Bulldogs kept fighting on offense, where a running back by committee, led by Burkett (10 for 49 yards and a TD), Jerry Montgomery (9/47 yards), Tommy Bernal (8/45 yards) and Meyers (3/44 yards) combined to run for 185 yards. Meyers also was 3-for-4 passing for 38 yards and a touchdown.
And of course, 21 yards of that came on the game-winning play -- a play that might very well turn Rice's season around.
The Bulldogs (1-3) open district play at home next week against defending champ Palmer, which is favored to win the district title again.
Kerens, which has lost back-to-back games by a total of just three points, looks to rebound against a fast and talented team from Chilton in a non-district home game.
The Bobcats (1-3) open district play Oct. 2 at Dawson, and won't have a bye week until Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.