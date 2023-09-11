DALLAS --The Rice Bulldogs finished their two-year commitment to play Dallas Conrad, a Class 4A DI team, with a 52-8 loss in the non-district game Friday at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas.
The Bulldogs played well but faced some tough breaks, marching inside Conrad's 30-yard line twice only to come up empty because of turnovers.
Rice had its moments. Reece Ellington started his first game at quarterback and connected with Matias Garcia for a 51-yard touchdown pass and Juan Paredes followed the TD pass by running over three defenders and scoring on a two-point conversion run.
Ellington had 16 carries for 45 yards and completed 3-of-8 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Paredes added 54 yards on 16 carries, and a two-point conversion. Garcia had two catches for 57 yards and a TD. The Bulldogs rushed for 164 yards on 33 carries and passed for 53.
Conrad took advantage of four interceptions and a short punt and seemed to have a short field all night.
Rice couldn't catch a break. The Bulldogs started the night with a 13-play drive that was highlighted by a 13-yard run by Bryce xxx to the Conrad 28 before an interception stopped the drive. The Bulldogs also marched 51 yards on an 11-play drive to the Conrad 17-yard line and failed to score. The Bulldogs scored their only points after the Rice D stopped Conrad on downs, scoring three plays later.
Rice football Coach and athletic director Michael Scott said he appreciated the fans who drove to Dallas for the game.
"The fans that made the trip were great," said Scott, whose Bulldogs will be home Friday for Homecoming. The fans that made the trip were great. The stadium was very nice stadium, with great hospitality. Mr. Kincaide, whom the stadium is named after, passed away on Thursday. Our prayers are with his family.''
Rice comes home Friday to face Kemp.
"We have to eliminate the penalties and turnovers if we plan to be successful," Scott said, "This will be our focus this week as we prepare for a homecoming matchup vs. Kemp."
