RICE -- The Rice Bulldogs hung with the Groesbeck Goats early before faltering under a relentless Goat attack to lose 69-10 at home Friday night. The Bulldogs played their hearts out but couldn’t keep up with the bigger team.
Ma’Quaa Smith opened the scoring for the Goats on a 32-yard touchdown run on Groesbeck's first drive. The Bulldogs responded with an 11-play drive pushing into Goat territory. The Goats were able to stiffen, but the Bulldogs were able to score on a 29-yard field goal by Jaime Hernandez.
The Bulldogs then forced the Goats to punt but were unable to capitalize as Tanner Briggs intercepted a Zach Myers pass giving the ball back to Groesbeck, which scored one the next play when Allen Lewis hit Brendan Morrow for a 40-yard touchdown.
Rice pushed back on its next drive into Goat territory before turning the ball over on downs. The Goats then took off scoring back-to-back touchdowns on Allen Lewis passes of 32 yards and 25 yards.
Rice responded. An outstanding punt pushed the Goats back to their 13-yard line. The Bulldogs tackled quarterback Lewis holding him to a 1-yard gain. On the following play, Brayden Harwell had a diving interception on a tipped ball giving the Bulldogs the ball on the Goat 14-yard line. Two plays later Juan Paredes punched the ball in for the Bulldog score.
Unfortunately, the Goats scored on a 65-yard kick-off return and never looked back. The Bulldogs had some extended drives in the second half but were unable to push through for scores while the Goats rattled off 41 unanswered points including the kick-off return.
The Bulldogs kept pushing but were worn down by the bigger Goats.
Luke Chapman led the Bulldogs with 13 carries for 71 yards and 4 catches for 33 yards. Paredes had 10 rushes for 31 yards and a touchdown. Myers ran the ball 11 times for 28 yards while completing12 passes for 138 yards and an interception. Preston O’Bannion rushed 3 times for 15 yards. Brayden Harwell had 2 receptions for 11 yards. Dalton McDonald had 3 catches for 83 yards.
Groesbeck is a very talented team and a much larger school than Rice. The Bulldogs fought hard only being outgained by 82 yards. The Goats were able to play bend but not break defense, keeping the Bulldogs out of the end zone.
Groesbeck hosts Palmer next week for Homecoming while Rice hosts Italy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.