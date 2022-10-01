SCURRY -- Rice's Bulldogs ran into one of the best teams to play for Scurry-Rosser in recent years Friday and fell to the Wildcats 56-13 in the District 7-3A opener for both teams.
"We moved the ball well," Rice coach Michael Scott said, "but we had a couple of turnovers. We need to shore up our defense.
"The kids played hard all night. They get after it and never give up," he said. "We'll try to clean it up this week. We have a big game against Mildred on Friday."
Mildred lost a wild district opener to Trinity Leadership 55-48 Friday, adding even more fuel to next week's rivalry game at Rice.
Rice quarterback Zane Ellington had a big play night against Scurry-Rosser, throwing a 54-yard TD to get the Bulldogs on the board and he connected with Chance Cox for a 62-yard TD pass. Jaime Hernandez kicked an extra point after Rice's first touchdown, but a bad snap left the Bulldogs with 13 points after the second TD.
Scurry-Rosser (4-1 and 1-0) will be at home next Friday against unbeaten ninth-ranked Palmer (5-0, 1-0), which opened district play with a 28-14 victory over Blooming Grove Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.