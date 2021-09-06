RICE -- When it comes to high school football, often talent will tell. The more talented team will win. But not always. Preparedness, effort, and discipline play huge parts of the game and can make a difference in teams that are similarly matched.
Playing against Groesbeck, the Rice Bulldogs were overmatched, losing 69-10. Groesbeck is a much larger school, and the Goat football team was bigger, faster, and deeper with many more players. That is the reality when scheduling larger schools. It happens.
Despite being outmatched, the Bulldogs came into the game prepared and disciplined. It starts with the coaches and filters down to the players.
The players knew their roles, where to line up, and what jobs were expected of them. The play calls were given in a timely manner while the players were ready to receive them and hastened to get to position. Often, early in a season, you will see struggles where players do know the calls or the calls are misread.
Playing against a superior team, it does not make a huge difference, but down the line, it may. Several teams in the district may have more talent, but the talent gap is not that great that discipline and effort cannot be overcome. Give all credit to Rice coach Michael Scott and his staff as they had their kids ready to play.
There were not a huge number of penalties killing drives. Sure, the Bulldogs made some errors, but they were not making their jobs harder with bone-headed mistakes.
Overall, they may have lost to Groesbeck Friday night, but it was a step in the right direction and if they continue to play with discipline and effort, they may surprise some teams. Expect them to compete. Coach Scott will have them ready.
He has been a head football coach before and spent the past six seasons as Rice's defensive coordinator, producing aggressive and talented defenses year-in and year-out and he is a big reason the Bulldogs have reached the playoffs five consecutive seasons and reaching for a sixth trip in 2021.
Scott is a brilliant motivator who preaches toughness and discipline and has even coined the term “dogism” for his players -- a concept based on the Five Ds -- dedication, determination, desire, discipline and dogism.
That's a daily conversation at Rice, where the kids believe in all five disciplines, believe in the team and believe in Scott.
That's why the Rice kids will bounce back from a difficult start (the Bulldogs' opening night game was cut short by a power outage in the first quarter) and a tough night against Groesbeck.
They know it's a long road to the playoffs. They've been on it every year, and that's the goal again in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.