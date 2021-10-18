With time running out in the ballgame Friday night, the Rice Bulldogs looked down for the count. The Mildred Eagles had dominated for the majority of the game and were up 24-14. The Bulldogs had been unable to move the ball consistently all ballgame and had turned the ball over multiple times.
Things were not looking good, an Eagle defender had just intercepted a Zach Myers pass then the Eagles scored a few players later on a 14-yard Ethan Frye run putting them 10 points up. With the way the Eagle defense had played all evening, the game looked in the bag for the Eagles.
Credit Rice coach Michael Scott and the Bulldogs. They could have given in, but they kept fighting. A short kickoff gave the Bulldogs great field position to start the drive. The Bulldogs drove down to the 7-yard line before running out of steam, but were able to get points on a Jaime Hernandez field goal to close the gap to 24-17.
The Eagle offense sputtered and the Bulldogs forced a turnover on downs with two minutes left in the game. Myers then found Dalton McDonald on a comeback route who broke a tackle then raced 45 yards into Eagle territory before the Eagle corralled him setting up an 8-yard Myers' touchdown run to tie the score with 1:08 left on the clock.
The Bulldogs completed their comeback victory in overtime for their seventh victory in a row over the Eagles.
Momentum is huge in football. Especially in a close game. One play, one drive can change the whole story of a game. With roughly five minutes left in the game Friday night, the Eagles held all the momentum and it looked to the observer like they were going to cruise to the victory, instead the Bulldogs kept fighting back.
The Bulldogs were not expected to make the playoffs this season. They got off to a slow start at 1-3, but have kept fighting and now are in the enviable position to be able to control their destiny.
The road in front of them will not be easy. They will play district favorite Edgewood, which is unbeaten in 7-3A DII and then dark horse Scurry-Rosser before finishing the season hosting Blooming Grove in a huge showdown.
Momentum is huge in football. Those few drives in the game, when they had the chance to give up, and the Bulldogs chose to get off the mat and keep punching, giving them the momentum in the game and maybe momentum moving into the last three weeks of the season.
The Bulldogs have a puncher's chance and it is going to be exciting to watch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.