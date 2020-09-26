RICE -- So much for Palmer's momentum and the fact these Bulldogs had won 15 of their last 16 games.
So much for the power rankings and the 40-point favorite tag Palmer brought into the District 7-3A DII opener at Rice Friday night.
So much for Palmer's perfect 10-0 record a year ago when the Bulldogs ran away with the district title.
None of that -- honestly, absolutely none of that -- mattered late Friday night at Rice when Jaime Hernandez kicked an extra point in overtime to end the long, physical showdown in the district opener and lift Rice into first place with a 29-28 win in OT that shocked most high school football followers and sent an electric shock through the Rice kids.
"No one knew what to do," Rice coach Andy Mills said. "It was one of those moments. No one knew what to do. We all just rushed the field.
"My sister asked me if I got drenched, and I told her, no, we just all rushed the field together," he said. "We were all rushing the field, running around looking stupid. It was fun. It was a great feeling."
Palmer was a huge favorite, but Mills told his players they could win, and the Rice kids believed the coach and believed in him.
It was a brutal four quarters of football with a thick slice of overtime cake on top of the icing as Rice turned the district race upside down.
"It was a fun game to be a part of," Mills said. "It was so physical. Our kids played the most physical brand of football we've played in a long time. They made some plays. We made some plays."
Both teams suffered injuries and had to find backups to finish the long night. They were tied at 22-22 after regulation, thanks to a gutty goal-line-stand by Rice that stopped Palmer on a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line.
"It was a team effort. We just stood the guy up at the 1-yard-line," said Mills of the play. He felt the same about the victory -- that was an all-out team effort.
Palmer went first in the OT format in which both teams get the ball. Palmer scored to go ahead 28-22 but failed on a two-point conversion pass.
"They were down to their backup quarterback. I think the ball touched about four players' hands before it hit the ground," Mills said of the incomplete pass that opened the door for Rice.
Mills' kids ran right through that door and knotted things at 28-28 when Zack Meyers, who took over at quarterback in Game 2 this season, connected with Jakobe Jessie for a 15-yard TD. The same pair hooked up on a 21-yard game-winner last week to come from behind to beat Kerens 14-12 in the final minutes for their first win of the season.
Jessie is emerging as a big-time receiver. After his OT catch Mills gave the ball and the game to Hernandez, who nailed the kick to ignite Rice's jubilation.
Suddenly Rice's 1-3 hard-luck start didn't matter any more.
"Our offense finally began clicking tonight," Mills said. "We ran the Veer and our quarterback got a lot of yards running tonight. And Jessie continues to catch the ball better and better.
"We moved the ball all during the second half," said Mills, who pointed to the running of Tommy Bernal, and Josiah Morris, who each found the end zone, and Jerry Montgomery's hard nose play in the backfield and at linebacker as keys for Rice.
Bernal got hit hard and hyper-extended his knee in the second quarter, but he came back and played in the second half when Rice its offense and finding was finding ways to win.
Now Mills' kids are 2-3 with five district games left, starting with Dallas Gateway next Friday. They won't rush into that game. Nope, after storming the field Friday night, those Rice kids will get a chance to savor this one -- at least until Monday ...
