Rice's Juan Paredes

Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Rice's Juan Paredes, seen here on a big run in a game last season, scored twice on a 15-yard TD run and a 1-yard touchdown run in the season opener Friday against A-Plus Academy.

DALLAS - Rice entered the 2023 season with a much improved team, but suffered a tough loss on opening night in Dallas, where the Bulldogs fell just short against A-Plus Academy 23-21.

Juan Paredes scored one 15-yard run and on a 1-yard run and Mario Castillo picked off an interception and ran it back for a 46-yard touchdown, but the Dawgs had trouble scoring on three-two-point conversion attempts;

The Bulldogs will regroup and play at home against Riesel Friday night.

